Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,900 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 363,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NMAKF remained flat at 0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.25. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.28.

Get Nemak S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

About Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. develops, manufactures, and sells aluminum components for powertrain, e-mobility, and structural applications to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers powertrain components, such as cylinder heads, engine blocks, and transmission cases; vehicle structures, including longitudinal members, shock towers, and subframes; and e-mobility components comprising e-motor and battery housings.

Receive News & Ratings for Nemak S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemak S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.