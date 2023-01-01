NEAR Protocol (NEAR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $31.42 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 7% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00007526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $31.42 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.25967724 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 210 active market(s) with $50,912,655.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

