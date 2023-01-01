Navcoin (NAV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13,279.57

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $13,279.57 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00111461 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00187028 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00064018 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00037890 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,187,425 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

