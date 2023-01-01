National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Short Interest Update

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 27,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Western Life Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 124.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,170,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWLI shares. TheStreet raised National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Western Life Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NWLI traded down $11.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,657. National Western Life Group has a 52-week low of $166.94 and a 52-week high of $309.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.02.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.87 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 18.66%.

National Western Life Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Further Reading

