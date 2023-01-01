MX TOKEN (MX) Reaches Market Cap of $81.64 Million

MX TOKEN (MX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 31st. One MX TOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00004935 BTC on popular exchanges. MX TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $81.64 million and approximately $623,848.32 worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MX TOKEN Profile

MX TOKEN’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mexc.com. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MX TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc.”

