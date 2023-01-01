MovieBloc (MBL) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $34.86 million and approximately $981,173.92 worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,272,406,221 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

