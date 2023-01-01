Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Short Interest Up 19.9% in December

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 15,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $85.02. 4,455,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,706,650. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $143.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $451,711,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 123.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,682 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

