Moonbeam Market Cap Reaches $160.23 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $160.23 million and $3.56 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001969 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00065611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00056573 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00024116 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007551 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003373 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 491,298,602 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

