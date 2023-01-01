Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $161.70 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00065075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00056880 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00024240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007658 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000226 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 491,387,294 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

