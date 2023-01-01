Mina One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.53 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Mina has a market cap of $343.46 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00461870 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $488.14 or 0.02952080 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,887.06 or 0.29554960 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 791,605,015 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 790,609,867.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.43596043 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $6,417,607.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.