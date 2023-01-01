Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Short Interest Update

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the November 30th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Mid Penn Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.97. The stock had a trading volume of 54,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,734. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 278,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 23,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.