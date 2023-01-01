MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
MicroStrategy Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $141.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.13. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $132.56 and a fifty-two week high of $576.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.30.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 261.38% and a negative return on equity of 348.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post -26.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
