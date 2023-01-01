MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $141.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.13. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $132.56 and a fifty-two week high of $576.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.30.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 261.38% and a negative return on equity of 348.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post -26.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

About MicroStrategy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 182.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 18.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 86,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 362.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,638,000 after purchasing an additional 313,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 51.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.