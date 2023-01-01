MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the November 30th total of 275,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 579.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 263,611 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 96.6% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 406,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 199,754 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 144.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 175,818 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 88.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 129,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 60,674 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 216.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 46,724 shares during the period.
MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE MCR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. 286,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,882. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $8.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42.
MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend
About MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.