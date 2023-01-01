MetisDAO (METIS) Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $71.22 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $16.17 or 0.00097483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 15.94370236 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $1,153,637.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

