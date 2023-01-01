Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $1.81 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00010915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $30.35 million and $359,906.34 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006028 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001034 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,610,348 coins and its circulating supply is 16,796,432 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

