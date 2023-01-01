MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Short Interest Update

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,500 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the November 30th total of 667,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,878,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MedMen Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MMNFF remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,664,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,187. MedMen Enterprises has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.
About MedMen Enterprises
