McAdam LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

McAdam LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 19,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWF stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,218,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,930. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $308.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.81 and its 200-day moving average is $226.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

