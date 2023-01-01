McAdam LLC Purchases 2,945 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.54. 896,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,284. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $229.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.16.

