McAdam LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,659,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,138,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after buying an additional 62,541 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 296,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,012,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.36. 158,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,111. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $131.72 and a 12 month high of $169.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.88 and a 200 day moving average of $153.33.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

