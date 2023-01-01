McAdam LLC Has $13.95 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $13,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,494,000 after buying an additional 2,589,632 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,865,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,119,000 after purchasing an additional 365,261 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,651,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,550,000 after purchasing an additional 366,542 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,794,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHP stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.79. 3,701,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,005,682. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.16. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $63.15.

