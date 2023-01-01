MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on MBIA in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE MBI opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. MBIA has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 14,232 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MBIA during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in MBIA by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MBIA by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in MBIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

