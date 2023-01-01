MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on MBIA in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
MBIA Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MBI opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. MBIA has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional Trading of MBIA
MBIA Company Profile
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MBIA (MBI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.