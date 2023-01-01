Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $351.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

