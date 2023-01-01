Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,574 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 2.2% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $71.22 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $196.10. The stock has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Wedbush cut their target price on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.



