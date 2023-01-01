Mask Network Price Down 8.2% This Week (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00012438 BTC on major exchanges. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $140.62 million and $32.64 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mask Network

Mask Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

