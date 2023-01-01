Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Up 57.6% in December

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the November 30th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Marks and Spencer Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 40,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,940. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $7.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAKSY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

