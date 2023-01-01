Maiar DEX Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $54.26 million and approximately $41,612.01 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00013746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037382 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00036834 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006023 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018086 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00227531 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001739 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $56,644.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

