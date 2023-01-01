MagnetGold 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,800.48 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00002629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $163.99 million and approximately $2,800.48 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

