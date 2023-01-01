Magic Internet Money (MIM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $204,350.97

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00006009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and approximately $204,350.97 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

