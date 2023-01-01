Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Short Interest Up 16.0% in December

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 879,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVLU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $8.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVLU. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 25.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,979,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 405,422 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the second quarter worth about $903,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 7.8% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 227,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 169,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,540. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.65 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a return on equity of 233.98% and a net margin of 0.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

