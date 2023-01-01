LUKSO One Day Volume Reaches $1.46 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $112.40 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for $7.52 or 0.00045380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002617 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00461377 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.42 or 0.02992742 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,887.51 or 0.29524427 BTC.
LUKSO Token Profile
LUKSO was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling LUKSO
