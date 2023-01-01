Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 121,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,874,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $199.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

