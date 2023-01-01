Lido DAO (LDO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.73 Million

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $788.06 million and $9.73 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00005753 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,990,963 tokens. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

