Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the November 30th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LGI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,576. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This is a boost from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

