Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Kuraray Stock Performance

Kuraray stock remained flat at $24.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. 28 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91. Kuraray has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $28.45.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

