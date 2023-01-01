KickToken (KICK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $150,633.81

KickToken (KICK) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $700,890.84 and $150,633.81 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013416 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00036395 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006011 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018394 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00226962 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000096 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,457,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,457,070 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,457,224.63128684. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00558185 USD and is down -4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $136,648.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

