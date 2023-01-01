Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 46 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,245.2% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 2,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

ADP opened at $238.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.96. The company has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

