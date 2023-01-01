JUST One Day Trading Volume Tops $49.72 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, JUST has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $177.52 million and $49.72 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002810 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.00462017 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $495.35 or 0.02981726 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,911.55 or 0.29564631 BTC.
JUST Profile
JUST’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JUST Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
