JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Down 67.4% in December

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,198,000 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the November 30th total of 3,674,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,980.0 days.

JD Health International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JDHIF remained flat at $9.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. JD Health International has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80.

Get JD Health International alerts:

JD Health International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

Receive News & Ratings for JD Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.