Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Up 48.1% in December

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,900 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the November 30th total of 143,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 246.0% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 85,175 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 3,294.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 182,487 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of JSPR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.48. 190,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,748. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $8.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jasper Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JSPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.