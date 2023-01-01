IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

ISEE stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,602. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.01. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,744,150.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,744,150.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,643.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,512. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in IVERIC bio by 31.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 82,092 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at $704,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at $443,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 48.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 32.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 271,587 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Stories

