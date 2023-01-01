IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Up 19.7% in December

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,400 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 437,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

OTCMKTS ISENF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 22,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,881. IsoEnergy has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

