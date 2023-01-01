iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV remained flat at $109.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,052,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,961. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.97.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.