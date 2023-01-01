iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Trimmed by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,725 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,807 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,667,000 after acquiring an additional 372,166 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,079,000 after acquiring an additional 282,870 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after acquiring an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 183.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,201,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $214.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $308.38.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.