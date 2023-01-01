iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Lowered by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,690 shares during the quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.52 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.32.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

