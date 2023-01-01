iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,436 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 59,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 155.2% in the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 450,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after buying an additional 63,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $37.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

