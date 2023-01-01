iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Up 60.9% in December

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the November 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,684,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IGIB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.51. 1,112,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,326. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $59.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 373.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter.

