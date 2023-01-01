IPVERSE (IPV) Price Hits $0.0097

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, IPVERSE has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. IPVERSE has a total market capitalization of $467.10 million and approximately $28,825.13 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002752 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00462209 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $497.93 or 0.03001739 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,906.19 or 0.29576624 BTC.
IPVERSE Token Profile
IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.
Buying and Selling IPVERSE
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars.
