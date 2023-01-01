IOTA Market Cap Hits $477.95 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $477.95 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001034 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006007 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000636 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002740 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00011375 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000127 BTC.
IOTA Profile
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
