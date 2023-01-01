Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PID traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.72. 760,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,919. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,694.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 642.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period.

