Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:PID traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.72. 760,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,919. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
