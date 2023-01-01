Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the November 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $389.22. 948,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $395.55 and its 200 day moving average is $411.52. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $647.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 34.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Intuit by 12.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 50.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $8,039,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

